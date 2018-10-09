Man City to Open Contract Talks With Leroy Sane After Player's Return to Form

Manchester City are planning to open contract talks with Germany international Leroy Sane, according to a report.

The attacking ace, who won the PFA's Young Player of the Year award last season, endured a tough start to the campaign following his axing from Joachim Low's Die Mannschaft roster for the World Cup. A reported issue over his attitude - coupled with a dip in form - caused him to be dropped by City boss Pep Guardiola as well.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/GettyImages

Over the past month, however, Sane has regained his form and has been playing much better, something which has seen him return to favour with Low. And he's now looking to earn an increase on the £65,000-a-week wage he's been earning since leaving Schalke 04 for the Etihad Stadium, according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old is one of the lower earners on City's first team books and they are reported as being keen on rewarding him with a raise of an additional £40,000 per week, with his current deal set to run until 2021.

“The club want to put contract talks with Leroy back on the agenda after an impressive return to form," a source close to City is said to have told The Sun.





"He is firing on all cylinders again. There were questions over his attitude but he has come out of it well, especially in recent weeks.

"Leroy had a really, really tough summer and took it all quite bad. He has come to terms with everything now and has new perspective."

Sane scored 10 goals and assisted 15 more in 32 Premier League appearances for the Sky Blues last season and has registered a single goal with two assists so far this term.