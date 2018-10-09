Mark Clattenberg Claims Anthony Taylor Made Error During Man Utd's Win Against Newcastle

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenberg believes Anthony Taylor made a mistake not awarding Newcastle a penalty when they were 2-0 up against Manchester United.

After goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto put the visitors two goals clear after ten minutes, Jonjo Shelvey's free kick appeared to strike the arm of Ashley Young inside the area, but Anthony Taylor instead pointed for a goal kick.

Newcastle eventually went on to lose the game 3-2, although Mark Clattenberg thinks Rafael Benitez's side were hard done not to be awarded a penalty.

As quoted by The Express, he said: "Newcastle will feel aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty at 2-0 after a handball by Ashley Young in the 40th minute.





"The Manchester United full back, standing in a two-man defensive wall, deliberately moved his right arm and blocked a free-kick.

You won the game therefore not game changing. Newcastle were 2 up at the time they should have had a pen. Hence the game changing. Derrrrrrrrrrrrrr, and I happen to think one was a penalty and one wasn't. It's my opinion they asked for, not yours.🖕🏻 https://t.co/PPpmbNsKpg — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 7, 2018

"Referee Anthony Taylor should have given a penalty (he didn't even award a corner) but in his defence, the incident was in a blind spot and there is a reason why he could not see it."





While the win eased the mounting pressure on Jose Mourinho, Benitez watched his side surrender a two-goal lead, before seeing a point disappear when Alexis Sanchez scored Manchester United's injury time winner.

The outcome might have been different however had Newcastle had converted the penalty in the first half that Mark Clattenberg feels they deserved, with the former league official offering a suggestion to help referees in those situations while VAR continues to be tested.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "Until VAR is introduced, what officials should do in this situation is move their fourth official down the touchline to support them in monitoring the wall. The fourth official can then alert the referee to any potential handball."