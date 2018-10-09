Mark Clattenberg Claims Anthony Taylor Made Error During Man Utd's Win Against Newcastle

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenberg believes Anthony Taylor made a mistake not awarding Newcastle a penalty when they were 2-0 up against Manchester United.

After goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto put the visitors two goals clear after ten minutes, Jonjo Shelvey's free kick appeared to strike the arm of Ashley Young inside the area, but Anthony Taylor instead pointed for a goal kick.

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Newcastle eventually went on to lose the game 3-2, although Mark Clattenberg thinks Rafael Benitez's side were hard done not to be awarded a penalty.

As quoted by The Express, he said: "Newcastle will feel aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty at 2-0 after a handball by Ashley Young in the 40th minute.


"The Manchester United full back, standing in a two-man defensive wall, deliberately moved his right arm and blocked a free-kick.

"Referee Anthony Taylor should have given a penalty (he didn't even award a corner) but in his defence, the incident was in a blind spot and there is a reason why he could not see it."


While the win eased the mounting pressure on Jose Mourinho, Benitez watched his side surrender a two-goal lead, before seeing a point disappear when Alexis Sanchez scored Manchester United's injury time winner.

The outcome might have been different however had Newcastle had converted the penalty in the first half that Mark Clattenberg feels they deserved, with the former league official offering a suggestion to help referees in those situations while VAR continues to be tested.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "Until VAR is introduced, what officials should do in this situation is move their fourth official down the touchline to support them in monitoring the wall. The fourth official can then alert the referee to any potential handball."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)