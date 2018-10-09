Newcastle Set to Reignite Interest in Summer Target Rodrigues After Torrid Start to Season

Newcastle look set to rekindle their interest in Galatasaray forward Garry Rodrigues following their dismal start to the season.

The 27-year-old was a reported target for the north east side over the summer, who saw a bid rejected with the Turkish club placing a reported €15m price tag on the Cape Verde international.

Turkish-Football have reported that Newcastle are still interested in signing Rodrigues, and have sent scouts to monitor the player as they consider making another bid when the transfer window opens in January.

Rodrigues has scored three goals in eight Super Lig and Champions League games this season, helping Galatasaray to the domestic top spot and third place in their Champions League group in the early stages of the campaign.

Newcastle meanwhile have endured a frustrating start to the season, losing six of their opening eight league games to place them 19th in the Premier League, and are without a win in all competitions so far.

While a move would see Rodrigues swap Champions League football for the prospect of a potential relegation battle, the article claims that the Turkish club would be willing to sell the winger for the right price. However, whether Newcastle would meet the aforementioned asking fee under Mike Ashley's notoriously stringent transfer policy could be a sticking point.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Newcastle's next two games after the international break are against relegation rivals Brighton and Southampton, with the club hoping to finally register the first win of the season.