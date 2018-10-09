No Favours: Chelsea Set to Turn Down Frank Lampard's Carabao Cup Request Regarding Loan Stars

Chelsea fans would have hoped to have to play Frank Lampard's Derby County much later, or probably not at all.

But the Blues legend is set to return to Stamford Bridge as an opposing manager on October 31, where he will hope to get one over his old team in the Carabao Cup.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Derby have already pulled off a memorable win against Manchester United this season, with Lampard emerging victorious after his first managerial encounter with former mentor Jose Mourinho. And the Blues' highest-ever scorer will be looking to get a win over their new manager, Maurizio Sarri in his next League Cup match.

According to Standard Sport, Lampard has contacted Chelsea to ask whether loan players Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori can suit up against them.

Per the competition's rules, players can play against parent clubs with permission. However, the Blues will reject their former star's request.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The pair joined Derby on a season-long loan over the summer and have performed incredibly so far. So it's only fair that Lampard should at least try to have them present for the important clash, yet it's also fair that Chelsea don't.

“For their careers, it will be great development but from the Chelsea side they want to win the game, just as we do," Lampard said recently.

“I will respect their decision whatever it is.”

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The new Derby boss has overseen five wins, three draws and four losses in the Championship since taking over at the club, with the Rams tied on 18 points with Brentford, Norwich City and Blackburn while occupying the eighth spot on the league table.

Having already beaten United this season, a win over Chelsea could do wonders for Lampard's career as a manager.