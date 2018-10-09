Out of Favour Striker Cenk Tosun Linked With Return to Besiktas After Failing to Settle at Everton

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has been linked with a return to former club Besiktas after failing to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old joined the Toffees for £27m in January, although he only netted five goals in 14 league games during the second half of the 2017/18 campaign.

Ben Early/GettyImages

This season, under new manager Marco Silva, has seen the Turkish international's struggles continue, scoring only once in eight leagues games, leading to MyNet reporting that Tosun could be set to rejoin Besiktas.

The media outlet claims that Turkish side are in talks with officials from the Premier League club over the possibility of an initial loan deal being agreed when the transfer window reopens in January, with the striker himself apparently keen on a switch back to the Black Eagles.

Besiktas have made a decent start to the season, winning four of their opening eight games to sit third in the Super Lig, although are in search for a new striker following the departure of Alvaro Negredo in September.

Everton signed Tosun off the basis of his impressive record in Turkey of 64 goals in 142 appearances for Besiktas, although the striker has failed to replicate his form in England, with his last three league appearances for the club coming from the bench.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Silva has made an indifferent start to life as Everton's manager, winning three of his first eight league games in charge as the club sit 11th in the table ahead of the international break.