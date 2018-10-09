PHOTO: West Ham Boss Manuel Pellegrini Presented With His Own Roundabout in Spanish City of Malaga

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

The Ballon d'Or and the clunkily named FIFA 'The Best' might be taking all the headlines in awards season but West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has been bestowed with an honour few in the world of football can match - a roundabout in his name.

The Chilean, who won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2014, spent three years in Andalusia's second city as the manager of Málaga during their brief glory days, as they reached the quarter finals of the Champions League in 2012.

While Los Boquerones have suffered in the years since, with the stars like Isco moving on, Pellegrini's efforts have not been forgotten. What better way to say 'thanks for beating AC Milan and Porto before FFP came along and ruined everything' than with a personalised roundabout?!

"Many thanks to all of Malaga for this recognition and the love they have given me," Pellegrini wrote on Twitter, after a small ceremony for the presentation of the new roundabout, which is located near Málaga's La Rosaleda stadium (for any would-be tourists).

"I have always said that one of the best decisions of my life was to come here, where I had three unforgettable years. We hope to see Malaga CF in first division again next season."

Malaga has a habit of naming bits of road after famous people, with Calle Steve Jobs, Calle Tchaikovsky and Paseo Marítimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso all featuring in the city already.

Should Pellegrini achieve a fourth-placed finish followed by a similar Champions League run with West Ham, expect every traffic calming system east of Mile End to be named after him, as well as Westfield Shopping Centre.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)