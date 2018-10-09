PHOTO: West Ham Boss Manuel Pellegrini Presented With His Own Roundabout in Spanish City of Malaga

The Ballon d'Or and the clunkily named FIFA 'The Best' might be taking all the headlines in awards season but West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has been bestowed with an honour few in the world of football can match - a roundabout in his name.

The Chilean, who won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2014, spent three years in Andalusia's second city as the manager of Málaga during their brief glory days, as they reached the quarter finals of the Champions League in 2012.

While Los Boquerones have suffered in the years since, with the stars like Isco moving on, Pellegrini's efforts have not been forgotten. What better way to say 'thanks for beating AC Milan and Porto before FFP came along and ruined everything' than with a personalised roundabout?!

Muchas gracias a todo Málaga por este reconocimiento y el cariño que me han dado.



Siempre he dicho que una de las mejores decisiones de mi vida fue venir para acá, donde tuve 3 años inolvidables.



Esperamos ver al @MalagaCF nuevamente en primera la próxima temporada. pic.twitter.com/wGI0FBCiJk — Manuel Pellegrini R. (@Ing_Pellegrini) October 9, 2018

"Many thanks to all of Malaga for this recognition and the love they have given me," Pellegrini wrote on Twitter, after a small ceremony for the presentation of the new roundabout, which is located near Málaga's La Rosaleda stadium (for any would-be tourists).

"I have always said that one of the best decisions of my life was to come here, where I had three unforgettable years. We hope to see Malaga CF in first division again next season."

Malaga has a habit of naming bits of road after famous people, with Calle Steve Jobs, Calle Tchaikovsky and Paseo Marítimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso all featuring in the city already.

Should Pellegrini achieve a fourth-placed finish followed by a similar Champions League run with West Ham, expect every traffic calming system east of Mile End to be named after him, as well as Westfield Shopping Centre.