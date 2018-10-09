Premier League Giants Circle Around Teenage Sensation Jadon Sancho as Dortmund 'Name Their Price'

Borussia Dortmund are preparing for the likelihood that they will be forced to sell English youngster Jadon Sancho within the next two years, but intend to make a nine-figure sum from his departure.

With all of the Premier League's 'big six' interested in the 18-year-old with the exception of Manchester City, the Mirror report that the German club see Sancho as the next Ousmane Dembele in terms of the fee he will attract from a European giant (or Spurs).

What a game, what a team! Coming back from behind to win 4-3! The unbeaten run continues 💪🏼 Nice to assist this special player @paco93alcacer pic.twitter.com/QNAStjgqyu — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) October 6, 2018

Dembele left for Barcelona last summer for £120m just a year after arriving from Rennes for around a tenth of that figure, featuring heavily for the Catalan side in the early stages of the current campaign after struggling with injury last season.

Sancho has been in sparkling form in the Bundesliga this season, his six assists putting him level with AC Milan's Suso as the leading creator in Europe's top five leagues – despite having started just a single game, and playing just over a third of the Spaniard's minutes.

The teenager will join up with England's senior squad for the first time this week, having been called up to Gareth Southgate's squad for UEFA Nations League matches against Spain and Croatia – the latter of whom knocked the Three Lions out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage this summer.

Most goals in the Bundesliga this season: Paco Alcácer (6)



Most assists in the Bundesliga this season: Jadon Sancho (6)



Combined minutes: 296

Combined starts: 1



Absolutely bonkers. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/RaarAlP3Jm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 6, 2018

Sancho is unlikely to feature in either of those games save perhaps as a late substitute, but will be the 10th youngest England debutant of all time if he makes it onto the pitch – the youngest since Raheem Sterling in 2012.