Premier League Giants Circle Around Teenage Sensation Jadon Sancho as Dortmund 'Name Their Price'

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Borussia Dortmund are preparing for the likelihood that they will be forced to sell English youngster Jadon Sancho within the next two years, but intend to make a nine-figure sum from his departure. 

With all of the Premier League's 'big six' interested in the 18-year-old with the exception of Manchester City, the Mirror report that the German club see Sancho as the next Ousmane Dembele in terms of the fee he will attract from a European giant (or Spurs). 

Dembele left for Barcelona last summer for £120m just a year after arriving from Rennes for around a tenth of that figure, featuring heavily for the Catalan side in the early stages of the current campaign after struggling with injury last season. 

Sancho has been in sparkling form in the Bundesliga this season, his six assists putting him level with AC Milan's Suso as the leading creator in Europe's top five leagues – despite having started just a single game, and playing just over a third of the Spaniard's minutes. 

The teenager will join up with England's senior squad for the first time this week, having been called up to Gareth Southgate's squad for UEFA Nations League matches against Spain and Croatia – the latter of whom knocked the Three Lions out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage this summer. 

Sancho is unlikely to feature in either of those games save perhaps as a late substitute, but will be the 10th youngest England debutant of all time if he makes it onto the pitch – the youngest since Raheem Sterling in 2012. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)