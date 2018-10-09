Real Madrid Defender Puts Premier League Clubs on Alert as He Reveals Desire to Play in England

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal has said that he would love to play in the Premier League before the end of his career, possibly putting several top flight clubs on alert.

The Spaniard - who has spent all of his senior career with Los Blancos, save a single season with Bayer Leverkusen before a buy-back clause was activated - insists he's happy at Madrid wearing their famous white strip. However, he has wondered about a Premier League spell.

Speaking in an interview with Libero (via Goal), Carvajal was asked if he still thinks of playing abroad.

"I do think about it," the Madrid man explained. "And I am clear that I want to play in the Premier League. It is an experience that I really want to have.

"I don't want to be left wondering what it would be like. But, on the other hand, I would like to spend my whole career here, which would be something very nice, too."

The 26-year-old had moved to Germany to join Leverkusen in 2012 after getting frustrated over limited playing time. However, Real returned for him the following year and he has since cemented his place as the club's choice at right back.

Carvajal, often rated as one of the game's finest full backs, would present quite the interesting prospect for the Premier League's bigger sides. However, it's unlikely Madrid will be letting him leave the Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon, even with younger stars like Alvaro Odriozola pushing for game time.