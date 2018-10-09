Report Claims FA Are Confident Wembley Pitch Will Improve Naturally Despite Visible Damage

The FA has claimed that the condition of the Wembley pitch will improve naturally without any intervention, after criticism of its state for Tottenham's clash with Barcelona and Cardiff.

Since Anthony Joshua's fight against Alexander Povetkin for the heavyweight title on September 22 at the stadium, there have been concerns regarding the appearance of the grass.

Tottenham are currently playing their home fixtures at Wembley due to the delay in the construction of their new stadium. However, in their most recent matches, there have been large patches of brown grass on display.

Whilst this has sparked fears that the turf might need large-scale repairs, as reported by the Daily Mail, the FA apparently remain confident that the condition of the pitch will improve naturally without intervention.

The brown patches of grass that can be seen are believed to have been caused by the use of plastic sheets, implemented during Joshua's boxing match to support the ring. Covering the surface with these sheets resulted in sun deprivation for the grass, hence the discolouration.

With Wembley being used by multiple sporting events, such as boxing, football and American football, the turf was made to be resilient and the FA created a surface which is a mixture of synthetic and real grass, making it less susceptible to permanent damage.

Spurs will be hoping that the pitch can hold out until at least November 24, when they are scheduled to play their first match in their new stadium against Chelsea - barring more delays.

Mauricio Pochettino's side next travel to Wembley to play against league leaders Manchester City on October 29. It is believed that the three NFL fixtures which are scheduled to be played at Wembley in the meantime, including Seattle Seahawks against Oakland Raiders this Sunday, will leave visible markings on the turf.