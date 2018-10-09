Russian International Duo Being Investigated After Assault on Government Official

Russian footballers Aleksandr Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev are being investigated following a reported attack on a trade ministry official in Moscow on Monday.

According to the BBC, Denis Pak was left in need of medical treatment after Kokorin and Mamaev - who play for Zenit St Petersburg and Krasnodar, respectively - assaulted him at a cafe.

Russia's interior ministry are believed to have opened an investigation into the matter, while both the aforementioned clubs are seeking to break ties with the accused players.

Russian internationals Aleksandr Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev are under investigation after an attack on a civil servant in a cafe in Moscow.



"What happened yesterday in Moscow involving Aleksandr Kokorin has caused great disgust and indignation at the club," Zenit said in a statement.

"We don't think it's necessary to speak of a club punishment for the player - it will come, but right now the management of Zenit and the fans feel nothing but dismay, that one of the country's most talented footballers has behaved disgustingly.

"We await the legal assessment by the relevant bodies, but from the human and emotional viewpoint such an incident only arouses shame."

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

Krasnador have also released a statement confirming their intention to release Mamaev from his contract.

"We are currently looking into how to terminate a contract with the player," it reads. "Unfortunately, contracts are drawn up in such a way that they protect professional athletes to the greatest possible extent. But we will do everything to get it done."

Kokorin, 27, has been with Zenit since 2016 and plays as a striker. He has also made 48 appearances for Russia since 2011. Mamaev, meanwhile, has 15 international caps to his name and has been with Krasnador for five years.