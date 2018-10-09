Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek says he refuses to believe reports linking him with Barcelona, while he is also reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League trio of Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 23-year-old has had a stunning start to life in Serie A since joining for a reported €4.5m in the summer, scoring 13 goals in just eight games, nine of which have come in seven league games.

As a result, talkSPORT reports that the Poland international has become a target of the three Premier League sides, as they ponder adding to their attacking options in January.

Piatek has also reportedly attracted the interest of Spanish giants Barcelona, although in an interview with DAZN (as quoted by SPORT), the striker has revealed he's ignoring talk about his immediate future, insteading wanting to focus on continuing his form for Genoa.

He said: "I have heard that Barcelona want to sign me, but I do not believe it. I did very well last season and felt I needed to move on and I have only been here for two months helping my team, but who knows what the situation will be next year."

Piatek earned his move to Genoa off the back of scoring 21 goals in 38 games during his final season in Poland for Cracovia Krakow, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Robert Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik and become the latest Polish striker to be a household name in Europe.