Statistics Reveal That Edinson Cavani is the Odd Man Out at Paris Saint-Germain This Season

PSG's attacking trident of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani is said to be divided, with Cavani being left out in the cold by his strike partners.

So far this season PSG have been in cruise control, winning their first ten of their 11 games with ease and scoring 39 goals in the process. Their only slip up was a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League, but they soon rectified that loss with a thumping 6-1 win over Red Star Belgrade last Wednesday.

As per usual, Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani have all been finding the score sheet on a regular basis but, according to French news outlet L'Equipe, Cavani is starting to feel isolated and unwanted in Paris.

L'Equipe, via AS, backed this up by releasing some passing statistics from the three players, which reveals a lot about the current state of the reportedly deteriorating relationship.

Neymar passes to Mbappe 25 percent of the time and the young French star finds the Brazilian with 31 percent of his passes. In contrast, Neymar and Mbappe pass the the ball to Cavani just zero point five percent and five percent of the time respectively. Against Lyon, the Uruguayan did not receive a single pass from either of his two teammates.

Cavani also 'feels alone and without support' at Paris and not taking to life under new manager Thomas Tuchel well at all.

Cavani can’t get in on that Neymar-Mbappe bromance pic.twitter.com/nCZfPx7kww — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 9, 2018

The 31-year-old was sacrificed at the weekend against Lyon when Presnel Kimpembe was sent off, indicating that Tuchel currently considers him the most expendable of his forwards.