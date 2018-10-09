Tottenham's Danny Rose Claims 'Little Iniesta' Harry Winks Can Thrive for England

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Tottenham full back Danny Rose has backed his club teammate Harry Winks to excel at international level, with the midfielder likely to be used by Three Lions' boss Gareth Southgate in the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Whilst England reached the semi-final of the World Cup this summer - the furtherest the team has gone in the tournament since 1990, some critics argued that they lacked creativity in midfield as they were eventually undone by Croatia in Moscow.

Rose has claimed that his teammate Winks can assist with this, calling the 22-year-old 'different' to England's other options.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Speaking via the Evening Standard, the Spurs defender said: "[Harry] is different to all the other midfielders we've got for England. Once he is back to where he was last season, he has the ability to be fundamental for any team."

Rose also revealed that Tottenham's manager Mauricio Pochettino often calls Harry Winks 'the Little Iniesta' and he explained why.

He added: "He’s always going to get on the ball. Harry has the ability to make any team tick.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Now, he’s slowly building back to where he was last season. He had a difficult back half of last season with his ankle and you can see now his confidence is slowing building."

However, while Rose believes that Winks would help give England another dimension, he does not agree with those who criticised the midfield three that started in Russia over the summer. 

He continued: "It would be harsh to say that we missed a player like Harry, given how well the midfield did. Dele [Alli], Jordan Henderson, Jesse [Lingard] were brilliant, but if we had been able to have somebody like Harry at the World Cup it would have only helped us.”

In addition to Harry Winks (who has one previous cap at senior level), Southgate has also called up first-timers Mason Mount, James Maddison and Jadon Sancho in an attempt to provide an extra creative spark into England's play. 

The Three Lions take on World Cup finalists Croatia in the Nations League in Rijeka on Friday, before travelling to Seville to face Spain on Monday October 15.

