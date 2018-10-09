West Ham Among a Host of Premier League Sides Linked With Free-Scoring Genk Striker

West Ham United are facing competition from fellow Premier League sides Brighton, Burnley and Everton in the race to sign in-form Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, scoring 14 goals in just 16 games for the Belgian side - with half of his strikes coming in the Europa League.

MB Media/GettyImages

As a result, The Mirror (via HITC) report that his form has alerted Manuel Pellegrini's side, who are keeping tabs on the Tanzanian international ahead of a possible January move, although West Ham aren't the only side from England monitoring Samatta.

Brighton, Burnley and Everton are also reportedly monitoring the forward, with the Toffees needing a possible replacement for Cenk Tosun, who has been linked with a return to former club Besiktas after struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Samatta joined Genk in January 2016 for just £720k, scoring 34 goals in 118 appearances for the side prior to this season, which has seen a dramatic upturn in goalscoring output, with his best return for the club of 21 goals in 2016/17 set to be soundly beaten.

He is also captain of the Tanzania national team, and has scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for his nation since his debut in 2011.

Ahead of the international break, West Ham, Brighton, Burnley and Everton are all in the bottom half of the table following the first eight league games of the season.