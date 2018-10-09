West Ham Among a Host of Premier League Sides Linked With Free-Scoring Genk Striker

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

West Ham United are facing competition from fellow Premier League sides Brighton, Burnley and Everton in the race to sign in-form Genk striker Mbwana Samatta. 

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, scoring 14 goals in just 16 games for the Belgian side - with half of his strikes coming in the Europa League. 

MB Media/GettyImages

As a result, The Mirror (via HITC) report that his form has alerted Manuel Pellegrini's side, who are keeping tabs on the Tanzanian international ahead of a possible January move, although West Ham aren't the only side from England monitoring Samatta. 

BrightonBurnley and Everton are also reportedly monitoring the forward, with the Toffees needing a possible replacement for Cenk Tosun, who has been linked with a return to former club Besiktas after struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League. 

Samatta joined Genk in January 2016 for just £720k, scoring 34 goals in 118 appearances for the side prior to this season, which has seen a dramatic upturn in goalscoring output, with his best return for the club of 21 goals in 2016/17 set to be soundly beaten. 

He is also captain of the Tanzania national team, and has scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for his nation since his debut in 2011.

Ahead of the international break, West Ham, Brighton, Burnley and Everton are all in the bottom half of the table following the first eight league games of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)