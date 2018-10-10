Antoine Griezmann Insists a 'Frenchman Must Win Ballon d'Or' This Year After World Cup Heroics

October 10, 2018

Antoine Griezmann insists it is time for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-year stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or to come to an end in favour of a Frenchman following the country's recent success. 

Griezmann, 27, is one of six France stars to be included in the 30 man shortlist for the award alongside N'Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe following their World Cup triumph in Russia. 

The Atletico Madrid striker is considered one of France's leading candidates for the award having hit the back of the net on four occasions during the summer tournament after leading his club side to the Europa League crown - a domestic season which also returned 29 goals for the Frenchman.

Despite missing out on a nomination for The Best awards, Griezmann now only has eyes for the prestigious Ballon d'Or - an award he is adamant should only be handed to a member of Les Bleus.

"We've been world champions, we're part of the best team in the world. In this best team in the World, there must be the best player in the world, right? In any case, that's what I think," Griezmann told France Football

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia'France v Croatia'

"Afterwards, they are votes, opinions, different judgements. But I think that a Frenchman must win Ballon d'Or."

On what winning the award himself would mean, he added: "For me, it's a dream. Historically, it's the best of the best. There are only cracks, only examples among the winners. It would be a dream to become an example to others."

Although a new league campaign is underway - where Griezmann already has four goals to his name - and the World Cup is now in the rear view mirror, the Frenchman still cannot find the words for what happened in Russia.

"It's amazing. There is no word, just full of emotions. You do not know where to turn, you do not know if you have to go to the supporters, your family, your teammates. You do a little everything and anything."

