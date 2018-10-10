Aston Villa Reportedly Eyeing January Swoop for Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

Championship side Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato (H/T BirminghamLive).

The Villans already have Blues striker Tammy Abraham on their roster, having completed a loan move for the youngster in the summer. They are now thought to be considering an approach for the winger, who impressed during pre-season for the Londoners but has hardly gotten a look in under Maurizio Sarri this season.

Hudson-Odoi, 17, is one of the more highly-rated teenagers in England and it was thought that he would have gotten a bit more playing time, with the Blues participating in the Europa League this season.

Sarri though, has opted to field strong sides for his first two matches in the competition and the precocious attacker seems to have become a victim of the Italian's desire to win his first trophy as a manager.

Chelsea fully expect the attacker to be a part of their first team in the future but the pressure placed on their managers have continued to see younger players overlooked in favour of experience.

The 17-year-old made four appearances under former boss Antonio Conte last season, coming off the bench for all of them, and it's highly unlikely he'll displace any of Chelsea's wingers in this one.

“Pedro is a great player and it is normal for him to score but I am really very lucky because Hazard, Pedro, Moses and Willian in the same position,” the new Blues manager said last month.

“That’s very lucky and I don’t want to forget Hudson-Odoi.”

Villa, meanwhile, are yet to appoint a manager but it is believed that Thierry Henry could take over the team in the coming days, while John Terry is rumoured to be nearing a role as the Frenchman's assistant.