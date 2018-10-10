Barcelona Loanee Arda Turan Denies Assaulting Turkish Pop Singer & Taking a Gun to the Hospital

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Arda Turan has denied bizarre reports that he broke Turkish singer Berkay's nose and then asked the pop star to kill him with a gun he took to the hospital.

Reports from Turkey claim that the two men were involved in a fight after Turan made a flirtatious comment to Berkay's wife, telling her: "If I was not married, I wouldn't miss a girl like you."

Berkay took offence at this, reportedly asking his wife to go home so that he and Turan could 'sort out' their differences. A fight is said to have ensued, with Berkay ending up in the hospital with a broken nose.

Goal reports that Turan then took a gun to the hospital and apologised to Berkay, as he had not known that the woman was his wife. It is claimed that he then gave Berkay the gun and asked the singer to kill him.

Turan denied these outlandish claims via his Instagram account, although he admitted that he had been involved in an "argument".

"I would like to make a statement about the news in the papers," said the midfielder, who is currently on loan at İstanbul Başakşehir from Barcelona.


"There was an argument on my day off at the place that I went with my friends, but the reason is not about honour and purity as reported. It is not possible to be that way."

VI-Images/GettyImages

Turan is certainly not a shrinking violet when it comes to violence, having been sent off and banned for 16 matches (reduced to ten on appeal) for pushing a linesman in a Turkish league match in May.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)