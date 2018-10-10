Brighton Eye January Move for In-Form Rangers Star James Tavernier as Relegation Battle Looms

October 10, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion have placed Rangers defender James Tavernier on their transfer shortlist ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Seagulls have been lining up a number of names following their start to the season as they look to bolster their squad and guarantee their Premier League survival.

Brighton currently sit just five points ahead of the relegation zone after eight games this season, and although the club isn't in any immediate danger of facing the drop, manager Chris Hughton is eager for his side to strengthen sooner rather than later.


Sky Sports claim that as veteran Bruno Saltor is out of contract at the end of this season, Brighton want to bring Tavernier in to help offer Ezequiel Schelotto and Martín Montoya with some extra competition.

Tavernier has a long-term contract with Rangers, something which gave the Scottish giants the power to reject a number of bids from relegated West Brom during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Newcastle United before eventually leaving the club permanently in 2014, and his career has come on leaps and bounds since moving north of the border three years ago.

Tavernier has gone on to make 159 appearances for Rangers throughout his career, scoring 32 goals and claiming 47 assists from right back. 

Although the Rangers captain has been given the chance to impress on the European stage earlier in his career, Tavernier scored his first goal in the Europa League proper this season, finding the back of the net during the club's stunning group stage performance against Rapid Vienna.

