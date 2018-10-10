'Can't Wait to See Him': West Ham Fans React to Latest Manuel Lanzini Injury Update

Injured West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini has given Manuel Pellegrini's side encouragement after the Argentine posted a video of him kicking a ball in the gym, after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Argentine international was due to appear at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with La Albiceleste, but days before the tournament was set to get underway, Lanzini sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, that ruled him out of the competition.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery in Barcelona and his recovery has forced him to miss the first few months of the Hammers' league campaign. However, the midfielder recently returned to Rush Green.

Can’t wait to see you back on the pitch soon, Manu! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PYLK8ykSq7 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 9, 2018

In the video, which was re-posted by the official West Ham twitter account, Lanzini appears to participate in a very light session with the ball. Though his recovery seems to be in the early stages, West Ham fans were pleased with his progress and were eager to see him back on the pitch.

Getting there @manulanzini slow steps mate, progressing well, we all miss you bud and can't wait to have you back 👍⚒️⚒️⚒️ — Chris Harris (@HappierHammer) October 9, 2018

Lanzini's addition to Pellegrini's side would be a welcomed sight. His dynamic and creative style of play could be the missing piece of the jigsaw required for the Hammers to finish in the top half of the season, and possibly push for a European spot.

His eye for a pass and and his shooting capability would compliment that of forwards Marko Arnautović and Felipe Anderson. His presence would also allow more stability in the heart of midfield alongside Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Pedro Obiang.





The thought of Lanzini returning for Pellegrini has already made the eyes of several fans light up.

Proper footballer! 😍 — J D (@Irons_42) October 9, 2018





💪can’t wait to have arnie Anderson lanzini and Yarmalenko all in the same side 😍⚒ — will earle (@willearle_) October 9, 2018



