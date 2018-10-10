Chelsea Outcast Andreas Christensen Admits He Could Leave the Blues in Search of Regular Game Time

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has admitted that the start to this new Premier League season has been challenging, as he has struggled for game time under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Christensen emerged as a key player for Chelsea under Antonio Conte, but has been forced to settle for a reserve role since Sarri's arrival at the club. The 22-year-old has just three appearances to his name this season, and is yet to feature in the Premier League.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Speaking to Danish outlet BT, Christensen confessed that the change in his role has been difficult to take. He said: "It has been a hard season. To be honest, it has been very difficult.


“I had a good season last year and I played a good World Cup. I cannot stand to have so much patience again. Now I’m 22 years old and I really want to play.

“In the last three seasons, I’ve played, so it’s clear that I do not see me staying if my current situation is also true in the future.

“It’s too early to talk about when to change if I’m going to change. But it is clear that it is not a good situation for me.”

David Luiz has returned to the side to feature alongside Antonio Rudiger at the heart of Chelsea's defence, forcing Christensen to settle for a role on the substitutes bench. However, he has not been included in Chelsea's match day squad for the last three games.

Chelsea are currently enjoying an unbeaten start to the season, and Christensen has recognised that the side's impressive form will make it even harder for him to earn opportunities in the team. 

He said: “It has been difficult to get into the team, and when we get the good results that we currently do, it will only be even harder.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

“It’s a gift for the team, but for me personally it has been a hard start of the season.”

Chelsea find themselves level on points with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, and Christensen will be desperate for a chance to impress in the side following the international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)