Chelsea Outcast Andreas Christensen Admits He Could Leave the Blues in Search of Regular Game Time

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has admitted that the start to this new Premier League season has been challenging, as he has struggled for game time under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Christensen emerged as a key player for Chelsea under Antonio Conte, but has been forced to settle for a reserve role since Sarri's arrival at the club. The 22-year-old has just three appearances to his name this season, and is yet to feature in the Premier League.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Speaking to Danish outlet BT, Christensen confessed that the change in his role has been difficult to take. He said: "It has been a hard season. To be honest, it has been very difficult.





“I had a good season last year and I played a good World Cup. I cannot stand to have so much patience again. Now I’m 22 years old and I really want to play.

“In the last three seasons, I’ve played, so it’s clear that I do not see me staying if my current situation is also true in the future.

Its worrying to see Andreas Christensen contemplating his future after just committing to a new deal last season.



Still only 22 years old, insanely talented, he needs to work hard to try and break through again. I hope we do not make a mistake and let him go. Just needs chances. — Lav (@LavCFC) October 9, 2018

“It’s too early to talk about when to change if I’m going to change. But it is clear that it is not a good situation for me.”

David Luiz has returned to the side to feature alongside Antonio Rudiger at the heart of Chelsea's defence, forcing Christensen to settle for a role on the substitutes bench. However, he has not been included in Chelsea's match day squad for the last three games.

Chelsea are currently enjoying an unbeaten start to the season, and Christensen has recognised that the side's impressive form will make it even harder for him to earn opportunities in the team.

He said: “It has been difficult to get into the team, and when we get the good results that we currently do, it will only be even harder.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

“It’s a gift for the team, but for me personally it has been a hard start of the season.”

Chelsea find themselves level on points with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, and Christensen will be desperate for a chance to impress in the side following the international break.