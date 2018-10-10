Chelsea Star Marcos Alonso Confirms He Is in Talks to Sign a Contract Extension With the Blues

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has confirmed that he is currently in talks regarding a new contract with the club, adding that he will likely have renewed his deal by the end of October.

Since arriving at Chelsea in 2016, Alonso has been a key player for the Blues and was instrumental in Chelsea's Premier League success under Antonio Conte. He has continued his impressive form under Maurizio Sarri, having been involved in five goals in his opening ten matches under the new manager.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Alonso confirmed that he has been offered a new contract by the club and he intends to renew his deal to remain in London for the foreseeable future.

He said: "I am very calm and very happy at Chelsea, and the club must also be happy with me because, although I still have two years left on my contract, they have offered me an extension.





"We are talking about it and the talks to renew are already advanced. If everything goes well, I think I will renew before the end of this month - in the coming days."

Thank you for the great memories together my friend. All the best in the future and I hope we can work together again soon. #legend #captain #thebest #JohnTerry 🙌🏼⚽️💙 pic.twitter.com/KKjLcxM6Ch — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) October 8, 2018

The Spaniard admitted that the specific terms of the deal are being handled by his father, but he is only interested in playing well and succeeded for both club and country, saying: "What concerns me is to play as well as possible to win matches and titles with Chelsea and with the national team. I'm calm with my contract."





His impressive form with Chelsea has earned him a place in Spain's squad for the upcoming matches with Wales and England. Alonso made his debut for the national team in March of this year, before earning his first start for his country against England in September.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

His goal record has impressed many since his return to the Premier League. He has made 91 appearances for Chelsea, netting 15 goals and 11 assists.