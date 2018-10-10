Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer Peter S. Christiansen released a statement on Wednesday, refuting a report from German publication Der Spiegel in which American woman Kathryn Mayorga claims Ronaldo raped her in 2009 in Las Vegas.

Christiansen's statement claims that documents obtained by Der Spiegel were "stolen" and "easily manipulated," adding "it is absolutely deplorable that any media outlet would support or advance such an elaborate and deliberate defamation campaign."

"The documents which purportedly contain statements by Mr. Ronaldo and have been reported in the media are complete fabrications," Christiansen wrote. "It is my understanding that in 2015, dozens of entities [including law firms] across many different industries throughout Europe were hacked and their electronic data was stolen and captured by a cybercriminal. This hacker attempted to sell this data, and one media outlet has now irresponsibly published the stolen documents, significant portions of which were altered and/or completely fabricated. To absolve any doubt, Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in 2009 in Las Vegas was consensual in nature."

Wednesday's statement does verify a non-disclosure agreement between Mayorga and Ronaldo–for which Mayorga was allegedly paid $375,000 for her silence–but the Portuguese star's lawyer stated the agreement is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and that the Der Spiegel report is a "breach of that agreement."

"While Mr. Ronaldo does not deny the existence of the mutual agreement and release, his motivations for agreeing to that resolution have been twisted to say the least," Christiansen wrote. "Far from any admission of guilt or any ulterior motive, Mr. Ronaldo was advised to privately resolve the allegations against him in order to avoid the inevitable attempts that are now being made to destroy a reputation that has been built upon hard work, athleticism and honor. Unfortunately, he now finds himself embroiled in the type of litigation that is all too commonplace in America.

"While Mr. Ronaldo is accustomed to being the subject of press attention that goes along with being famous, it is absolutely deplorable that any media outlet would support or advance such an elaborate and deliberate defamation campaign based on stolen, easily manipulated digital documents."

The Las Vegas Police Department reopened an investigation into Mayorga's claim on Oct. 1.

"As of September 2018, the case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim," the Las Vegas PD said in a statement. "This is an on-going investigation and no further details will be released at this time."