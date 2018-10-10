Crystal Palace Defender Mamadou Sakho Admits 'Extraordinary' Pride After Returning to France Squad

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has admitted he is incredibly proud to have the chance to represent France for the first time since 2016, in the upcoming matches with Iceland and Germany.

The 28-year-old's last appearance for Les Bleus came in early 2016, after which he was issued with a drug suspension which was later proven to be incorrect. He also found club football hard to come by at Liverpool, which harmed his chances of inclusion for the national team. However, after some impressive form with Crystal Palace, Sakho has been called up once again.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

In an interview with French outlet Foot MercatoSakho confessed that the chance to represent his national team is his greatest honour, saying: "I'm proud. It's always nice to meet up with the teammates, to wear the blue jersey.

"This jersey is the Holy Grail. I'm someone who, when he focuses on something, wants the maximum of course.

"In football, the highest peak for a French player is to wear this blue jersey. To defend the colours of your nation is extraordinary. It's always fun and we are always motivated to do this."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

When asked whether his absence from the team had upset him, Sakho insisted that he had remained strong, adding: "No. Honestly it's not my mentality to think like that. Whether there is good news or bad news, the important thing is to move forward, to turn the page, to enjoy.

"I have always continued to work very hard."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sakho has been a permanent fixture in Crystal Palace's side this season, playing every minute of his side's eight matches so far. He has helped his side keep three clean sheets, and the team currently find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League.

He has made 36 appearances for The Eagles since joining the club in 2017, beginning his tenure in London on loan before making the switch permanently later that year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)