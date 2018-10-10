Danny Rose Commends Spurs' Ability to 'Win Ugly' in Pursuit of Premier League Title

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Danny Rose has commended Tottenham's ability to "win ugly" as the club continue to keep pace with the league leaders, despite concerns over their performance levels so far this season .

Tottenham's scrappy victory over Cardiff City on Saturday saw the club match their best ever start to a Premier League season with six wins from eight, ensuring they remain just two points off the top spot. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The manner of their performances have led to question marks, from both inside and outside the club, over Spurs' ability to sustain a challenge for silverware this term. 

However, Rose has admitted he would prefer his team to "win ugly" rather than lose in style and forfeit valuable points as they build up towards their best football. 

“I think we’re a great team but it’s hard to say it’s a sign of champions because we haven’t won anything yet. But it’s a great sign and I’d rather win ugly than lose playing brilliant football," Rose said, via the Mirror

"Hopefully when we get back [from the international break], the performances will come. History says under this manager that October, November and December is when we’re very strong and we look forward to it when we get back. It literally is just a matter of time."

In the meantime, Rose wants his team to concentrate on putting teams to the sword in their next run of fixture after throwing away victory against Watford, before their narrow victory over Cardiff. 

“We have to learn how to kill teams off. We should have scored three or four against Cardff, easily. 

"The defeat to Watford was very frustrating. It was a game we should not be losing. The loss to Liverpool – it was probably the right result. 

"It's mixed emotions but we can't complain about where we are now. We go away and we've got a difficult game against West Ham when we get back."

Rose's availability, however, for both England and Tottenham is uncertain, as the full back was forced off against the Bluebirds with a groin injury.

He said: "Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious. We’ll have to wait and see how it settles down over the next few days. I’ll meet up and England will assess it."

