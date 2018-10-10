Everton Striker Dismisses Exit Rumours After Being Linked With Return to Besiktas

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

A source close to Everton's Cenk Tosun has dismissed suggestions that the striker is seeking a return to Besiktas after struggling to find his feet in the Premier League. 


With Tosun, struggling to adjust to life in the English top flight and his former club on the hunt for a striker after parting with Alvaro Negredo, the two parties were linked with a reunion earlier this week as a solution for their respective issues.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The media outlet claimed the Turkish giants were in talks with Everton officials over an initial loan deal in the winter window. 

However, a report from Turkish Football has claimed a source close to Tosun has dismissed all 

rumours suggesting talks have been held over a potential January move, as the striker remains fully committed to the Toffees. 

The 27-year-old has no intentions of leaving the Premier League club he joined in January, and despite being in the market for a striker, the Istanbul giants have not made any contact to lure their former leading man back to Vodafone Park. 

Tosun has scored six goals in 22 appearances for Everton since his arrival, but has recently found himself on the periphery of Marco Silva's plans having started from the bench in his last three league appearances. 

The striker is currently on international duty with Turkey and is expected to start in the friendly against Bosnia and the UEFA Nations League clash with Russia. 

