Fabinho Insists His Adaptation to the PL Has Been 'Very Good' Even With Lack of Liverpool Game Time

Upon signing for Liverpool for £39.9m during the summer, it was widely expected that Fabinho would have an integral role to play in Jurgen Klopp’s side this term. But the Brazilian has been unexpectedly restricted for game time so far, though he has insisted he can make the grade at Anfield.

Fabinho has made just three appearances for his new side so far this season between the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, with a chance in the Premier League still proving elusive for the midfielder. His only start under Klopp has come in the cup defeat to Chelsea.

I’m waiting for when Fred won’t play for like 4 weeks at Man Utd. You will see stories about Mourinho killing the talent of the Brazilian. But Klopp is not killing the talent of Fabinho, he’s learning. Fabinho scored more goals than any Liverpool player last season with Monaco. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) October 9, 2018

Concerns have subsequently developed over Fabinho’s ability to adapt to Klopp’s demands of his players in Premier League football, though the 24-year-old has rejected that notion, and insisted: “My process to adapt to English football has been very good,” via the Mirror.

“Since pre-season I believe I have understood the way Jurgen Klopp plays and the way the team plays,” Fabinho added.

“It’s a new experience for me because Klopp has a different style of work from the way I’m used to, but this is something I will learn.

“I have learned a few things from him, but it is just the start. He is a coach who demands a lot from his players, not just in matches but also on a daily basis in training.”

Despite his struggles to secure the favour of Jurgen Klopp for more regular playing time at Anfield, Fabinho has maintained his strong international reputation as he has continued to be selected by Tite for the latest Brazil squad for their upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

The midfielder has been named in the squad alongside fellow club mates Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson, and Fabinho has admitted that his compatriots have helped him to settle in his new surroundings on Merseyside.

“My relationship with my team-mates has also been very good, especially with the Brazilians like Roberto Firmino, who has been helping me, and also Alisson,” Fabinho added.

A succession of midfield injuries could soon see Fabinho finally entrusted with a more regular place in the Liverpool engine room, with James Milner having been ruled out for up to a month with a hamstring injury sustained during the Reds’ recent 0-0 draw with Manchester City.