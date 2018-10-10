Fabinho Insists His Adaptation to the PL Has Been 'Very Good' Even With Lack of Liverpool Game Time

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Upon signing for Liverpool for £39.9m during the summer, it was widely expected that Fabinho would have an integral role to play in Jurgen Klopp’s side this term. But the Brazilian has been unexpectedly restricted for game time so far, though he has insisted he can make the grade at Anfield.

Fabinho has made just three appearances for his new side so far this season between the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, with a chance in the Premier League still proving elusive for the midfielder. His only start under Klopp has come in the cup defeat to Chelsea.

Concerns have subsequently developed over Fabinho’s ability to adapt to Klopp’s demands of his players in Premier League football, though the 24-year-old has rejected that notion, and insisted: “My process to adapt to English football has been very good,” via the Mirror.

“Since pre-season I believe I have understood the way Jurgen Klopp plays and the way the team plays,” Fabinho added.

“It’s a new experience for me because Klopp has a different style of work from the way I’m used to, but this is something I will learn.

“I have learned a few things from him, but it is just the start. He is a coach who demands a lot from his players, not just in matches but also on a daily basis in training.”

Despite his struggles to secure the favour of Jurgen Klopp for more regular playing time at Anfield, Fabinho has maintained his strong international reputation as he has continued to be selected by Tite for the latest Brazil squad for their upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

The midfielder has been named in the squad alongside fellow club mates Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson, and Fabinho has admitted that his compatriots have helped him to settle in his new surroundings on Merseyside.

“My relationship with my team-mates has also been very good, especially with the Brazilians like Roberto Firmino, who has been helping me, and also Alisson,” Fabinho added.

A succession of midfield injuries could soon see Fabinho finally entrusted with a more regular place in the Liverpool engine room, with James Milner having been ruled out for up to a month with a hamstring injury sustained during the Reds’ recent 0-0 draw with Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)