Former Arsenal Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis Reportedly Interested in Bringing Aaron Ramsey to Milan

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Milan are looking to take advantage of the arrival of former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis in their search for midfield depth, after identifying Aaron Ramsey as a target alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot. 

The Italian giants are desperate to boost their midfield ranks with quality for a bargain price and with Ramsey reportedly set to see his contract at the Emirates expire at the end of the season, Milan are eager to utilise their new CEO's connections to land the Welshman on a free transfer.  

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport, I Rossoneri are keeping tabs on Ramsey's situation amid interest from Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool, and will be prepared to enter the fray should the midfielder signal a desire to engage in negotiations. 

Moreover, Milan remain interested in luring PSG's Rabiot to San Siro next summer as, like Ramsey, the Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and has so far shown no desire to sign new terms with the Ligue 1 giants. 

The Rossoneri, however, are not the only team pursuing the 23-year-old as both Barcelona and Juventus are monitoring his situation. 

Moreover, Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella has also attracted Milan's interest but the quoted fee is said to be too high for the club to meet. 

Milan currently sit in tenth place in Serie A after seven games despite yet another busy summer transfer window. 

