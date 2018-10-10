Gianluigi Buffon Insists He Could Continue Playing for a Decade & Names His Favourite Stadiums

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon believes that he could continue playing at the highest level for another ten years, which would take him into his fifties.

Buffon left Juventus at the end of last season after 17 years and also retired from international football, but he shows no signs of slowing down as he has started more than half of PSG's Ligue 1 matches this season.

Buffon admits that he has thought about retiring on several occasions in the past, but for now he is loving his football and doesn't want to hang up his boots yet.

"In the last few years I have learned that it would be a mistake to set a limit," the 40-year-old told L'Equipe. "I thought I would stop at 35. Afterwards, circumstances made me go on.

"Then I said to myself 'I'll stop at 38'. But at 38 I said 'I'll stop at 40'.

"I could continue for six months, a year, ten... I do not want to ask and I do not want to know. I'm sure that the emotions of this life, even in the locker room, will not give me anything else. You have to know how to accept that there are different stages of life, I know that time will come, but it will not be a surprise."

Buffon was also asked about the best stadiums he has played in during his career. The Italian has toured all of Europe's top stadia but he named two British grounds among his top three.

"Definitely Anfield, in Liverpool, that was one of the few stadiums – along with Rangers in Glasgow and Fenerbahce in Istanbul," he said.

Buffon missed the chance to play at Anfield again this season as he served the first game of a three-match suspension in PSG's 3-2 defeat last month.