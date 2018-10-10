Gianluigi Buffon Insists He Could Continue Playing for a Decade & Names His Favourite Stadiums

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon believes that he could continue playing at the highest level for another ten years, which would take him into his fifties.

Buffon left Juventus at the end of last season after 17 years and also retired from international football, but he shows no signs of slowing down as he has started more than half of PSG's Ligue 1 matches this season.

Buffon admits that he has thought about retiring on several occasions in the past, but for now he is loving his football and doesn't want to hang up his boots yet.

"In the last few years I have learned that it would be a mistake to set a limit," the 40-year-old told L'Equipe. "I thought I would stop at 35. Afterwards, circumstances made me go on.

"Then I said to myself 'I'll stop at 38'. But at 38 I said 'I'll stop at 40'.

"I could continue for six months, a year, ten... I do not want to ask and I do not want to know. I'm sure that the emotions of this life, even in the locker room, will not give me anything else. You have to know how to accept that there are different stages of life, I know that time will come, but it will not be a surprise."

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Buffon was also asked about the best stadiums he has played in during his career. The Italian has toured all of Europe's top stadia but he named two British grounds among his top three.

"Definitely Anfield, in Liverpool, that was one of the few stadiums – along with Rangers in Glasgow and Fenerbahce in Istanbul," he said.

Buffon missed the chance to play at Anfield again this season as he served the first game of a three-match suspension in PSG's 3-2 defeat last month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)