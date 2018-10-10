'He Will Come Back Stronger' Jordan Henderson Tips Liverpool Star to Make Immediate Impact on Return

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has tipped Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for an immediate return to the Reds' first team upon his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 25, sustained an extensive injury to his knee during Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma in April, damaging his cruciate and medial ligaments in his right knee in addition to tendons in his hamstring.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The serious nature of the injury ensures the England international is unlikely to take to the field this season as he continues his rehabilitation programme, with manager Jurgen Klopp previously admitting it would be a "bonus" if the midfielder played any part of a competitive fixture for Liverpool this season.

The Reds have missed Oxlade-Chamberlain's forward impetus through the middle of the park so far this season and Henderson remains convinced he will be better than ever when he returns to first-team action.

“I know he will come back stronger," the Liverpool captain told the club's website. "When he does and he gets back into his rhythm, he’ll be straight back in.

Liverpool could do with Ox back and have that drive and creativity from midfield — Suraj (@SJ_k92) October 5, 2018

“So, fingers crossed he keeps going the way he has been because I think he’s progressing well with his rehab.

“Hopefully that will continue because Ox has got a big part to play whenever he is back. He’s a great lad and I just hope he can keep getting stronger and get back to us as soon as he can, because he’s a massive, massive player for us.

"It’s very difficult for Ox. The great performances he was putting in before he got injured made it one of the best periods of his career so far. So to get injured for such a long time is hard to take.

“The type of lad he is, he’s very positive, very good to be around, and he’s remained like that.

"I’m sure he’ll have his moments at home and maybe here at Melwood when the lads aren’t here, but whenever I speak to him he’s always positive and he always looks good,” he added.

The 25-year-old recently reached a new milestone on his road to recovery, having revealed he is finally able to kick a football again - five months on from suffering the injury.