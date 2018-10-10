Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Gives Update on His Future Amid Hoffenheim Links

Huddersfield Town’s poor start to the season has seen them drop into the relegation zone, but manager David Wagner has insisted that he remains committed to the cause amid links with a move to Hoffenheim.

The Terriers’ troubled start to the season has provided the German coach with real cause for concern, following on from a sensational season in which they staved off relegation back to the Championship.

PEP: Julian Nagelsmann is so young and Hoffenheim keep getting better and better. He will have a lot of success in his career.



I am looking forward to facing him and hopefully it wont be the last time we play each other. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 1, 2018

Second season syndrome appears to be kicking in this time out for Huddersfield, and they now have much to do in their fight for survival this season. Wagner, however, has rejected links with a move to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, insisting in an interview with Sport1: “I have a contract in Huddersfield until 2021 that I totally respect.

“And therefore, any comment on Hoffenheim is unnecessary from my side. The story we’re involved in at Huddersfield is simply too important to me.”

Wagner’s links with a switch to the Bundesliga are not only a result of Huddersfield’s recent struggles, but are also subject to Julian Nagelsmann’s impending departure from Hoffenheim.

🗣️ "One point is better than none, even if we did deserve all three. We played very good football, created opportunities and showed brave qualities; we dominated"



David Wagner on #htafc's draw with @BurnleyOfficial.



📹https://t.co/nuycS7Edwf



Sponsored by @absolute_ws (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) October 6, 2018

The German is due to leave the club at the end of this season, when he will assume his new role at the helm of domestic rivals RB Leipzig, having already agreed a four-year contract.

That leaves Hoffenheim, who are enjoying an appearance in this season’s Champions League after a fine campaign under Nagelsmann last term, in need of a new man to step into the 31-year-old’s position next term.

Wagner has seemingly emerged as a potential candidate for the role, but the German-American has insisted his focus remains firmly on matters at Huddersfield.

DW: “we have another 30 games to go and after these recent performances, I’m so convinced that the wins will come.”#htafc (DTS) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) October 6, 2018

The 46-year-old added: “It is a situation that we did not aspire to be in, but which we were aware of in advance that it could happen. We were allowed to play in the first games against teams that finished in the first half of the table. That was not an easy start.

“We have shown good performances in these games. As for the shots against the bar, we are at the top. We have had little to no luck so far.

“Accordingly, the result in 18th place. We are always very close, but there’s no reward for the effort we put in. But, I am confident that we will win again. Everything is still very close together. The other clubs are not miles away.”

Wagner’s tone of optimism must be met with greater fortune in his side’s favour if they are to escape the Premier League’s drop zone in the coming weeks, as Huddersfield host Liverpool in an intimidating encounter for the home side after the international break.