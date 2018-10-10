Italy hosts Ukraine on at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday in a friendly.

Ukraine is coming off a 1–0 victory over Slovakia and a 2–1 win over Czech Republic in its opening matches of the UEFA Nations League.

Italy last lost 1–0 to Portugal in September in UEFA Nations League play. The team also drew with Poland days earlier in its first UEFA Nations League match. After failing to make the World Cup for the first time since 1958, the team hired Roberto Mancini as coach. Under Mancini, the team has beat Saudi Arabia, drawn against the Netherlands and lost to France in friendlies in May and June before the World Cup.

Italy next faces Poland four days later, while Ukraine will take on Czech Republic six days later.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes USA

TV: Univision Deportes USA

Live Stream: ESPN+

