James Milner Provides Update on Injury Status After Reports of Month-Long Lay Off

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is hopeful that he 'won't be out for too long' after he was forced off the pitch against his former club Manchester City during the recent goalless draw at Anfield.

The 32-year-old was substituted after just 28 minutes during the highly anticipated clash on Sunday, with it since being confirmed that the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury.

The Telegraph claims that Milner's injury will see him miss a month of competitive football, putting his place in Liverpool's squad ahead of their match against Arsenal on November 3 at risk.

It is more likely that the veteran midfielder will return to the squad in time for their game against Fulham at Anfield next month, but Milner is still expected to sit out three Premier League games, as well as the club's Champions League doubleheader against Red Star Belgrade.

Thanks for all the messages. Hopefully I won’t be out for too long #YNWA pic.twitter.com/sFSucSdXca — James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 8, 2018

Milner has since spoken out on social media to offer fans some comfort following his injury last weekend. The England international thanked supporters for their good wishes and added that he shouldn't 'be out for too long', despite the hamstring tear.

The former Aston Villa and Leeds United star has spent the last three years on Merseyside following a free transfer from Manchester City.

He has gone on to make 143 appearances for Liverpool during that time, scoring 17 goals and claiming 31 assists.

Last season Milner even set a new record for the most assists during the Champions League, eclipsing Wayne Rooney and Neymar's previous record.