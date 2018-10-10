John Aldridge Growing Increasingly Concerned Over 'Sloppy' & 'Blunt' Liverpool Trio

Liverpool legend John Aldridge is concerned over the Reds' "blunt" attack so far this season as he claimed it is "like looking at three different players" when casting an eye over the club's front three.

Jurgen Klopp's attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set the world on fire last season after amassing a combined 91 goals across all competitions - however, they have yet to kick start the current campaign with any real conviction in front of goal.

The Liverpool trio have combined for ten goals in 11 games thus far having struggled to show the ruthless edge which makes them so fearsome, leaving Aldridge at a loss as to the reasons why.

“We’re very flat up front. It’s been like that for some time now for the front three. It just hasn’t happened for them," Aldridge wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo.

“I don’t know what it is – I wish I did – but from last season to this, it’s like looking at three different players. You’d like to think it won’t continue like that because those players are too good.

I actually think the International break is great timing. Klopp and his coaching staff need to reinvent & rethink how we attack. Teams have learnt how to defend us. Back to the drawing board for 2 weeks should help👍. #LFC #Liverpool https://t.co/Qku6UrRf8B — Liverpoolzy (@Liverpool_zy) October 8, 2018

“Last year, Mo Salah would have scored one of those two really good opportunities he had yet he snatched at them. Roberto Firmino wasn’t himself, his work-rate wasn’t as good as it has been and he hardly touched the ball while Sadio Mane was sloppy and wasteful.

“Klopp has got to try and work it out but it can drive you mad – it’s tough. They’re not getting a multitude of chances like they were last season though and it’s looking a bit blunt at the moment.

“When Mo [Salah] gets the ball now he can have as many as four men around him but that means there should be some space somewhere else if he can get his head up.

“When you’re a striker and not scoring it’s natural to start doubting yourself. The goal looks that little bit smaller and the keeper looks that little bit bigger. But as soon as you get scoring again, the ball gets played in and you know where you want it and slot it in,” he added.

Following a recent dry spell, Liverpool will hope to see the trio capitalise on their chances and find themselves back on the score sheet when they make the trip to face Huddersfield following the conclusion of the international break.