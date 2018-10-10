Join the Conversation as Arsenal Women Face Chelsea Women in FA WSL Live on BT Sport

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

The FA Women's Super League returns this weekend as early leaders Arsenal make the short trip to face reigning champions Chelsea at Kingsmeadow on Sunday afternoon, with the game to be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 1.45pm.

And @90min_football is inviting you to send in your questions to be answered by the BT Sport presenters on pundits after the game.

Whether it be about the England Lionesses looking ahead to next year's World Cup after facing Brazil and Australia this week or domestic league action, simply submit your question as a reply to the above tweet and you could have it answered by the experts after the final whistle.

Table topping Arsenal are the only remaining WSL team with a 100% winning record still intact after victories in each of their games so far this season.

Those impressive win have come in significant style too, with the Gunners netting as many as 16 times in just three outings against Liverpool (5-0), Yeovil (7-0) and West Ham (4-3).

They are the league's top scorers by some distance, although they will now face a different kind of challenge trying to breach a Chelsea defence that is still yet to concede a league goal.

After three consecutive 0-0 draws to start the new WSL season, Chelsea finally hit their stride in their last fixture when they beat Brighton by two goals to nil at home.

What's more, in reigning PFA Player of the Year Fran Kirby, Chelsea have one of the nominees for the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or in their ranks after the England star featured on the 15-player shortlist released by France Football this week.

A win for Arsenal in this game would be a huge early statement as the Gunners look for their first WSL crown since 2012. Yet, equally, a win for Chelsea would draw them level on points with their rivals and put them firmly back in contention after a lacklustre start.

BT Sport brings you the moments that matter with exclusively live action from the FA Women's Super League, FA Continental Tyres Cup and SSE Women's FA Cup. Watch on TV and via the award winning BT Sports App. bt.com/sport

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)