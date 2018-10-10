Juventus Tipped to Tie Coveted Left-Back Alex Sandro to New Contract in the 'Coming Weeks'

Juventus are reportedly set to tie highly rated left-back Alex Sandro down to a new contract, with a fresh deal expected to sealed in the 'coming weeks'.

Sandro has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United in recent months; the former during the reign of Antonio Conte and the latter prior to the resurgence of Luke Shaw.

VI-Images/GettyImages

But the 27-year-old Brazilian has stayed put and, according to Goal.it, now appears likely to extend his current deal that is due to expire in the summer of 2020.

The situation is certainly not one of panic and Sandro, who joined Juve from Porto in 2015, is said to be living in 'great tranquillity'. That could change if a new deal is not agreed by the end of this season, meaning the player would have 12 months left in his contract and leaving Juventus vulnerable.

After spells in and out of the team at various points last season, starting only 23 times in Serie A, Sandro has started all but one of Juve's games in all competitions so far in 2018/19.

VI-Images/GettyImages

He even provided an assist for the dramatic later-winner against Chievo on the opening day of the season to get the reigning Serie A champions off to a victorious start. The team is yet to drop any points as they aim for an unprecedented eighth-straight scudetto.

Juve already hold a six-point lead ahead of second place Napoli, with third place Inter a further two points back, and Lazio and Sampdoria in fourth and fifth respectively. After the international break they will face a tough Genoa side, but due to their recent form should not have too many problems on home ground.