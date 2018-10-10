Leonardo Bonucci Admits Controversial Move to Milan 'Wasn't the Right Decision' After Return to Juve

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

After returning to Turin during the summer to re-join the club with which he had become an icon in European football, Leonardo Bonucci has admitted that his season-long stint with AC Milan was a mistake, conceding that his move to the San Siro ‘wasn’t the right decision.’

The famed Italian centre back made a shock switch to Juventus’ domestic rivals in summer 2017 as part of Milan’s heavily funded recruitment campaign which was designed to return the Rossoneri to the summit of Italian football.

The process was ultimately unsuccessful for the club, with Juventus continuing to reign supreme. Having returned to the champions ahead of this season, Bonucci has opened up on his controversial move to Milan, admitting to Corriere dello Sport, via Football-Italia: “My dream is to become the coach of a big team, possibly Juventus.

“This is why I’m observing and setting aside the secrets of various coaches who have tried to bring out the best in me.

“Allegri? We’ve had heated discussions, but intelligent and mature people shake hands and focus on the same objective together.

“The gift of a coach is their intelligence and that allows them to manage a dressing room as important as that of Juventus.

“The game I’d like to forget completely was our second Champions League Final. We believed in Cardiff. It hurts to remember it.

“Regardless of my arrival or Cristiano’s [Ronaldo], the club have built an important squad, who are able to compete with the two, three top European sides and win the Champions League.

“Things happened during the last four months of my last spell with Juventus, which had hurt my pride and affected me on a personal level, and I wasn’t good enough to let it slip.

“Then, with time and looking from the outside, I realised that leaving Juventus wasn’t the right decision because only here and with this shirt can I express my potential on and off the field.

“Together with President Agnelli and my agent, I was lucky enough to return and I realised that was the only thing I really wanted.”

VI-Images/GettyImages

Bonucci’s return to Turin has yielded the continued success which both the defender and his club would have expected following a summer of strengthening which saw the return of the 31-year-old from Milan and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in a mega deal from Real Madrid.

Max Allegri’s side are reaping the rewards, with Juventus currently top of the Serie A table as they have begun the defence of their title with wins in all eight of their league matches so far this season.

The Italian giants are also among the favourites to finally win the Champions League this season for the first time since 1996.

