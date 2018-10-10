Liverpool & Man Utd Considering Cut-Price Move for Unsettled Arsenal Star in January

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Liverpool and Manchester United are both considering making a January move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with the Welshman's contract at the Emirates Stadium set to expire at the end of the season.

Ramsey is yet to agree to a new deal with Arsenal, with many reports suggesting the club are unwilling to offer Ramsey's desired salary. Whilst he will be able to discuss a new contract with overseas teams in January, English teams must agree a transfer with Arsenal if they want to sign the Welshman early, similar to Manchester United's move for Alexis Sanchez last January.

MB Media/GettyImages

United could be set to strike another deal with Arsenal, as The Evening Standard claim that both United and Liverpool are weighing up a January move for Ramsey, who could be available for a fraction of his true value. Arsenal are likely to be keen to accept a deal for the 27-year-old, as they seek to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

AC MilanJuventus and Inter are all also named as potential suitors for Ramsey, but the Welshman is believed to prefer the idea of remaining in England as his family are settled in London, whilst his wife is also expected to give birth to twins in the near future.


United were strongly linked with a move for Ramsey when the midfielder left Cardiff City in 2008. Ramsey eventually joined Arsenal, but officials at the club believe that United will reignite their interest in the player in January.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

However, the Evening Standard claim that Liverpool is the most likely destination for Ramsey, as Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge fan of the midfielder.

The German is looking to bolster his midfield, and would likely prefer a cut-price move for Ramsey over an expensive deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir, who came close to joining the club this summer.

