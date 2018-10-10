Lothar Matthaus Hits Out at 'Selfish' And 'Disrespectful' Bayern Munich Quartet

Former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus has criticised Bayern Munich quartet Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, James Rodriguez, and Franck Ribery following their poor start to the season.

Manager Niko Kovac, who succeeded Jupp Heynckes in the summer, has seen his position come under increasing pressure after four games without a win in all competitions.

The German champions recently suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Borussia Monchengladbach which leaves them sixth in the Bundesliga table and four points off current leaders Borussia Dortmund.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, Bayern legend Matthaus backed the under-fire boss as he hit out at the club's experienced stars for being 'selfish' and 'disrespectful'.

"He's [Kovac] an ambitious guy with a plan," Matthaus told Blick, as quoted by Goal. "He is the right man to turn things around. The responsibility is more club management and players.

"Players like James, and Lewandowski, Robben and Ribery - some stars are selfish and disrespectful to coaches, club, and team-mates. This must stop.

"Uli Hoeness has to give up sayings like that. He and [sports director] Hasan Salihamidzic need to make it clear to players that they need to change their negative body language."

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

The criticised quartet have featured regularly under Kovac this season, with striker Robert Lewandowski netting eight goals from ten matches in all competitions, including three strikes in the Bundesliga.

After the international break, Kovac's side will travel to Wolfsburg with a trip to Greece three days later to take on AEK Athens in the Champions League.