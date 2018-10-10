Lovely Guy: Paul Pogba to Make Outstanding Gesture to French World Cup Winning Teammates

Paul Pogba will cover the costs of 23 commemorative rings for his international teammates who lifted the World Cup alongside him during the summer.

The Manchester United star, along with Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, came up with the idea of Les Bleus' world champions receive an NBA-style ring which will pay homage to France's Tricolour national flag with blue, white and red gems.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The French football association (FFF) were also involved with the idea, but Pogba is the only one who is willing to fork any money out for his teammates.

Le Parisien claim that no official price has been set for the rings, although FFF president Noël Le Graët did confirm that the logistics of transporting the gems would be taken care of at the cost of €10,000.

If prices of other commemorative rings in American sports is anything to go by, then Pogba could be shelling out roughly £250,000 for his teammates - which include the likes of Alphonse Areola and Adil Rami, players who didn't make a single appearance in Russia.

Pogba taking care of the costs of world cup championship rings for the 23 man french squad costing £250,000. Sounds like leadership if ya ask me — #DISUNOMICS (@_NOMICS) October 10, 2018

Tuesday's news will come as a big boost for fans of the midfielder, as well as fans of Manchester United. There has been a media circus surrounding Old Trafford this season, with seemingly all the coverage portraying the club - especially that which surrounds Pogba and José Mourinho - with all doom and gloom.

There will undoubtedly be some "money's not an issue for him" criticism floating around in the dark recesses of the world wide web, but Pogba's brilliant gesture appears to have nothing to do with how much his bank balance increases each week.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

The 25-year-old simply seems to be setting a brilliant example for France's younger players - Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Benjamin Pavard etc - to stay level-headed, not to get ahead of themselves and, most importantly, about respecting each and every member of their squad.