Man Utd Alerted to Jordi Alba's Contract Dispute at Barcelona as Jose Mourinho Eyes Upgrade

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Barcelona's Jordi Alba as the defender continues to lock horns with the club's top brass over a new deal in Catalonia, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has just 18 months left on his current deal and has already been linked with a number of European football's biggest clubs.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The latest reports coming from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via the Daily Star) claim that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Alba's contract talks as they continue to look for an upgrade on current full back Luke Shaw.

Alba is widely regarded as one of the best left backs on the planet, alongside the likes of Marcelo and David Alaba.

He has spent the last six years at Barcelona following a €14m switch from La Liga rivals Valencia, following in the footsteps of David Villa, André Gomes and Paco Alcácer by swapping the Mestalla for the Camp Nou.

Jordi Alba is not selected for Spain once again by Luis Enrique... And after seeing what a rested, motivated Alba is capable of this season, I'm not disappointed in the slightest. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) October 4, 2018

Alba, who was actually part of the La Masia academy until 2005, has gone on to make 257 appearances for the Blaugrana during his time at the club.

He has claimed 45 assists during that time, three of which came in their recent Champions League win over Tottenham, and also scored 13 goals.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Barcelona could look to raid Valencia once again by luring José Luis Gayà to Catalonia to act as Alba's replacement. However, Mundo Deportivo actually claims that it is Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno who is being lined up by Barça.