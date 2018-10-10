Manchester City Have the Edge Over Premier League Rivals in Race for Dortmund Star Jadon Sancho

There are few hotter prospects in world football right now than Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. The 18-year-old is wanted by some of the world's biggest clubs, including Manchester City, who possess a valuable advantage in the race for Sancho's signature.

The Englishman left Manchester to join Dortmund in the summer of 2017, and is currently enjoying a phenomenal breakout season. In his ten appearances so far, seven of which have come as a substitute, Sancho has racked up an incredible eight assists and one goal.

According to Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola's side inserted a buy-back clause in Sancho's contract when he left the club, meaning that they will get the first chance to talk to Sancho and his representatives as long as they match any fee which is offered from another club.

This could prove to be a very valuable asset, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all named as interested parties. There are suggestions that Dortmund value the youngster at around £100m, with City also believed to have agreed a 15 per cent sell-on clause for any future deal for Sancho.

Jadon Sancho really is the new Ribery. Classic wide player that can dribble both inside & outside and put final passes on a plate for the strikers. — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) October 8, 2018

Sancho's dazzling form has carried Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga, and he was rewarded with his first call up to the England national team for the upcoming matches with Croatia and Spain.

He is arguably the most high-profile example of a young English player leaving a Premier League club in favour of a move abroad. He rejected City's offer of £30,000 a week as he searched for regular first-team action, which saw him land in Germany.

In his debut season in the Bundesliga, Sancho managed one goal and four assists in his 12 appearances, but it is his form during the current campaign which has turned heads - and rightly so.

Sancho and England will face Croatia on Friday in the first of two UEFA Nations League matches. With another tough test against Spain on Monday, it will be curious to see and how and when Southgate deploys the young Lion.