Manchester City Have the Edge Over Premier League Rivals in Race for Dortmund Star Jadon Sancho

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

There are few hotter prospects in world football right now than Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. The 18-year-old is wanted by some of the world's biggest clubs, including Manchester City, who possess a valuable advantage in the race for Sancho's signature.

The Englishman left Manchester to join Dortmund in the summer of 2017, and is currently enjoying a phenomenal breakout season. In his ten appearances so far, seven of which have come as a substitute, Sancho has racked up an incredible eight assists and one goal.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

According to Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola's side inserted a buy-back clause in Sancho's contract when he left the club, meaning that they will get the first chance to talk to Sancho and his representatives as long as they match any fee which is offered from another club.

This could prove to be a very valuable asset, with the likes of ChelseaManchester UnitedArsenalTottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all named as interested parties. There are suggestions that Dortmund value the youngster at around £100m, with City also believed to have agreed a 15 per cent sell-on clause for any future deal for Sancho.

Sancho's dazzling form has carried Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga, and he was rewarded with his first call up to the England national team for the upcoming matches with Croatia and Spain.

He is arguably the most high-profile example of a young English player leaving a Premier League club in favour of a move abroad. He rejected City's offer of £30,000 a week as he searched for regular first-team action, which saw him land in Germany.

TF-Images/GettyImages

In his debut season in the Bundesliga, Sancho managed one goal and four assists in his 12 appearances, but it is his form during the current campaign which has turned heads - and rightly so. 

Sancho and England will face Croatia on Friday in the first of two UEFA Nations League matches. With another tough test against Spain on Monday, it will be curious to see and how and when Southgate deploys the young Lion.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)