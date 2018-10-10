Manchester United's Paul Pogba Admits Footballing Ambitions & Reveals His Pick to Win Ballon d'Or

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Manchester United Paul Pogba has discussed his ambitions to become one of football's greatest ever players, but has ruled himself out of the running for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Much has been said of Pogba's current situation in Manchester, with reports of numerous clashes with Jose Mourinho coinciding with some disappointing performances from the team on the pitch. However, he did enjoy a phenomenal World Cup, playing a pivotal role as France won the tournament this summer.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

In an interview with French outlet Le FigaroPogba spoke of his desire to dominate world football. When asked about his World Cup glory, Pogba admitted: "I’m not satisfied, I’m still very hungry."

He then went on to list his ambitions for the future, saying: "The Premier League, the Champions League, the Euros, and to be one of the best players in the world. 

"I want to be a mark in the history of football. I need to be even more decisive, to score more goals."

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Pogba is one of seven Frenchman on the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or, which is awarded to the best player over the last calendar year. Every award since 2008 has been won by either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, and Pogba insisted that he does not deserve to win the award this year.

Speaking to AFP, Pogba revealed that he believes several of his French teammates are more deserving of the award. He said: "It's all I hope for whatever happens, because there are a lot of them who deserve it.

"I'm not going to get into it, whether it's (Antoine) Griezmann, Kylian (Mbappe) or Raphael (Varane) who deserve it much more than me.

"I can't pick one of them, but I sincerely hope it'll be one of those three, or even four because there's also NG (N'Golo Kante)."


After a frustrating start to the season, Pogba and Manchester United currently find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League, amid huge speculation around the futures of both Pogba and Mourinho.

