Marcelo Will Be Back for Real Madrid's Next Match After Returning to Training This Week

Marcelo will be fit for Real Madrid's next La Liga match against Levante on October 20 after completing his third training session of the week on Wednesday.

The Brazilian international has missed Real's last three matches against Atletico Madrid, CSKA Moscow and Alaves due to a muscle injury suffered in the 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on September 26.

He was not called up for the international break, but Marca reports that he has been training properly and will be back to full fitness by the time the league resumes.

Dani Carvajal and Karim Benzema did not train with the squad on Wednesday as they are slightly less far along in their recovery processes.

Carvajal limped out of the Champions League defeat in Moscow with a calf injury, while Benzema was taken off at half time against Alaves with a hamstring injury which will keep him sidelined for two weeks.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Isco is also on the road to recovery after missing the last three La Liga matches with appendicitis. He will be targeting the Clasico against Barcelona on October 28 for his return.

Wednesday's training session took place with a depleted squad as most of Real's players are away on international duty.

Marcelo, Benzema and Isco were all named on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or which was announced on Monday. Real was the best represented club with eight nominees.