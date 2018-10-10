Liga MX President: USA, Canada, Mexico Could Form Club League After '26 World Cup

The president of Mexico's top-flight division said that a combined soccer league between Canada, Mexico and the U.S. is a possibility in the future.

By Kaelen Jones
October 10, 2018

A combined North American soccer league between Canada, Mexico and the United States is considered a possibility by Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla, according to a Reuters report.

"It's a possibility, a North American league," Bonilla told reporters at the Leaders summit in London Wednesday. "We have to determine how and see the pros and cons but I think that's a way to grow and to compete again."

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. combined for the successful "United 2026" FIFA World Cup joint bid and will host the first 48-team World Cup in eight years.

"If we can make a World Cup then we can make a North American league or a North American Cup," Bonilla said. "The main idea is that we have to grow together to compete. If not, there is only going to be the rich guys in Europe and the rest of the world.

"We think this opportunity with the World Cup in 2026 opens the door for us to make a lot of things different and better."

MLS executive vice president vice president of communications Dan Courtemanche told ESPN FC that he looks forward to extending the partnership between the U.S. and Mexican top-flight soccer divisions.

"In March, Major League Soccer entered into a formal partnership with Liga MX, and last month we held our inaugural Campeones Cup between Toronto FC and Tigres," Courtemanche said.

"We have been discussing with Liga MX additional ways we can collaborate on and off the field, and we are excited about the future opportunities that exist between our two leagues."

