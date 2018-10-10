Paco Alcacer Reveals the 'Complications' That Led Him to Switch Barcelona for Dortmund This Season

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Borussia Dortmund loanee Paco Alcácer admits that he is happy with life in Germany after seeing his career stagnate at parent club Barcelona.

The 25-year-old secured a season-long loan with die Schwarzgelben during the summer in the hopes that he could finally kick on having played second fiddle to Luis Suárez for a number of years in Catalonia.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Although Alcácer is yet to start a game for Borussia Dortmund this season, the Spaniard is already the club's top goalscorer and his recent performances in black and yellow have even earned him a call-up to Spain's national team.

"The decisions that I make, I've made them, my conversations with Ernesto [Valverde] are private," Alcácer said in a press conference with La Roja, quoted by Marca. "I decided to look for minutes away from the club.

"At Barcelona with Luis Suárez, [Lionel] Messi, [Ousmane] Dembélé... it's very complicated to play."

Alcácer continued by lauding his new teammates at Borussia Dortmund for their work in helping him to adapt to life in a new country. He has scored six goals in just 81 minutes of Bundesliga football already this season, something which has caught the eye of Spain manager Luis Enrique.

Alcácer hasn't stepped onto the pitch for La Roja since 2016 but with a record of six international goals in just 13 appearances, it appeared to be only a matter of time before he was recalled to the squad.

"Coming here to the national team is a source of pride, I'm happy with the work I've been doing and my goal is to keep being called up," he added. "Luis Enrique is a very serious coach, he's direct and tells you things clearly.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"The level of the team is very high, and the start I've made to be in the national team has to continue. I won't let my effort drop."

