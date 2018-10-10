Real Madrid Have 'No Plans' to Sign Eden Hazard in January Despite Renewed Speculation

Real Madrid currently have no plans in place to sign Eden Hazard in the January transfer window, despite receiving encouragement from one of his Chelsea teammates.

Los Blancos were linked with Hazard during the summer, and his excellent form combined with Real's longest goalless streak since 1985, means that he would be an ideal signing for Julen Lopetegui.

However, Paco Gonzalez (reporting for El Partidazo de COPE) says that there are no plans in place for a January bid.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Right now there is no change in Real Madrid's sports planning," said Gonzalez. "At time of writing, Hazard is not scheduled to be signed in the winter market."

Although Hazard's situation is not comparable to that of his international compatriot Thibaut Courtois, who was very clear about his desire to leave Chelsea, the 27-year-old has admitted that he is tempted by the idea of making a "dream" move to Madrid.

This unusually candid response has cast Hazard's Chelsea future into doubt, but Blues teammate Alvaro Morata says that he is simply being honest.

"If he has said it so clearly then it is because it is the case," said Morata, quoted by AS.

Morata on Hazard: "It’s not that he wants to leave Chelsea but if Madrid come in for him, that won’t be an obstacle." https://t.co/1NZ5akWnX5 pic.twitter.com/6M3qLWw1hR — AS English (@English_AS) October 9, 2018

"We have said that it is not a case of him wanting to leave Chelsea but more that Madrid make a move for him. He wouldn't be a problem.

"What the situation is, is that he has a good relationship with the club, he is very happy and it is not like other cases where someone wants to leave the club whatever."

Hazard has seven goals and three assists in eight Premier League appearances this season.