Real Madrid Wanted Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp to Replace Zinedine Zidane This Summer

Following Zinedine Zidane's departure from Real Madrid this summer, the Spanish giants put together an initial three-man shortlist to identify his replacement, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp one of their main targets.

Zidane helped guide Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League victories, with his final match coming in the 3-1 victory over Liverpool in this year's final. He was eventually replaced by former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui, who finds himself under serious pressure as Real Madrid are without a win or a goal in their last four matches.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The link to Klopp comes from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claim that the German was very high on Real Madrid's wishlist to replace Zidane this summer. Alongside Klopp, Madrid were also believed to be keen on Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The report also states that their advances for Klopp were swiftly rejected by Liverpool, who were not prepared to even entertain the idea of their manager leaving the club.

Klopp has helped transform Liverpool into one of Europe's strongest sides since joining the club in 2015. He helped the Reds return to the Champions League, even guiding the side all the way to the final last season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

After failing to entice Klopp to the Bernabeu, Real Madrid appointed Lopetegui ahead of this summer's World Cup. He was set to join Los Blancos after the campaign, only for the Royal Spanish Football Federation to sack him on the eve of the tournament.





Lopetegui's time with Real Madrid could hardly have began with more controversy, and after overseeing the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, he finds himself under a huge amount of pressure.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The club currently find themselves in fifth place in La Liga, but can consider themselves fortunate to only be two points behind current leaders Sevilla, after failing to find the back of the net in their last three league matches, alongside a 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.