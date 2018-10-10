Report: How Eden Hazard Could Push Through Real Madrid Move Amid Renewed Interest

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

Real Madrid are looking to fast-track a move for Eden Hazard in an attempt to boost their chances of winning the Champions League this season, according to reports.

The Chelsea talisman has just 18 months left on his current deal in west London, and Hazard is continuing to delay talks over a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge which is estimated to be worth over £300,000 a week.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

A report from the Sun claims that Real Madrid will look to lure the 27-year-old to the Santiago Bernabéu as early as the January transfer window to push the club towards a fourth consecutive Champions League title.

Additionally, Los Blancos will test the waters with a £100m offer when the transfer window opens. They're hopeful that Hazard's desire to join the club, as well as his contract situation, will be enough to convince Chelsea to cash in on the winger in 2019.

A conflicting report from Marca, meanwhile, hints that Hazard could follow in the footsteps of former teammate Thibaut Courtois, who joined Real Madrid during the summer.

The Belgian goalkeeper, who won the Golden Glove award at the World Cup, ran his contract down before eventually forcing Chelsea to cash in earlier this year for only £31m, less than the player's valuation by the club.

It is claimed that Hazard could simply hold out for the remainder of this season only to give Chelsea an ultimatum next summer, let him join Real Madrid or risk losing their most valuable player on a free transfer.


Recently, Hazard even admitted that he was torn between staying with Chelsea or securing his dream move to the Spanish capital.

"I want what's good for me, but I want what's good for the club because the club has given me everything," Hazard said over his future. "I don't want to say: 'Yes, I am signing a new contract' and then, in the end, I don't end up signing. 

"So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Hazard appears to be in the form of his life this season. He is averaging one goal every 82 minutes in the Premier League, and the Belgium international is at the top of the league scoring charts with seven goals.

