Rui Faria Rules Out Taking Aston Villa Job With Brentford's Dean Smith Installed as Favourite

Rui Faria has turned down the opportunity to take over as the new manager of Aston Villa after the club made an informal approach.

Jose Mourinho's former assistant has been out of work since leaving Manchester United at the end of last season and he told Villa that he was not yet ready for a return to football.

Rui Faria has huge respect for Aston Villa but is not interested in the managerial vacancy. When Villa made informal contact, Faria politely told them that he’s still enjoying his time away from football. #avfc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 10, 2018

"Rui Faria has huge respect for Aston Villa but is not interested in the managerial vacancy," said the Times' chief football writer Henry Winter on Twitter.

"When Villa made informal contact, Faria politely told them that he’s still enjoying his time away from football."

It had been reported earlier on Wednesday that Faria was the favourite to take over at Villa Park with John Terry as his assistant, but it seems that this is now unlikely to come to fruition.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Faria is the second manager to turn down the Villa job in the space of 24 hours after Thierry Henry rejected an official contract offer on Tuesday evening.

Dean Smith has now been installed as the favourite to become Villa's new boss after most bookies slashes the odds on the Brentford manager swapping Griffin Park for Villa Park.

Smith has led Brentford to three consecutive top half finishes since taking over in November 2015 and the Bees sit 7th in the Championship table after a strong start to this campaign.