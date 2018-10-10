Thiago Alcantara Plays Down Zinedine Zidane Rumours as Bayern Midfielder Urges His Side Not to Panic

After stepping down as head coach of Real Madrid during the summer, following on from a third successive Champions League triumph with Los Blancos as manager, Zinedine Zidane has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs. However, Thiago Alcantara has played down rumours linking the Frenchman with Bayern Munich.

The Madrid icon has apparently been sought after around the continent since his departure from the Bernabeu, with Manchester United strongly linked with Zidane as a potential replacement for the under-fire Jose Mourinho.

Thiago Alcántara: No player has won possession in the midfield third more times than @Thiago6 (48) in Europe's top five leagues this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/IeiP6UuGLK pic.twitter.com/5Efv5XBaqs — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 9, 2018

Bayern Munich are the latest European super club to be touted as having interest in the 46-year-old amid the struggles of new boss Niko Kovac, but midfielder Thiago Alcantara has moved to cool the speculation, as the Spaniard told Cadena Ser radio: “It’s just rumours.

“Rumours are rumours. Fortunately, there are many veteran players at Bayern and we know how to deal with this.

“We try to work in order to change this situation and move forward. We have to work with what we have now. Speculating on the future serves for nothing.”

The speculation comes amid a troubled start to the season at the Allianz Arena in which Bayern currently find themselves sixth in the Bundesliga table.

It is unfamiliar territory for the Bavarian giants, and the run of poor results - which most recently saw Bayern slip to a 3-0 defeat at home to Borussia Monchengladbach - has seen new manager Kovac come under increasing pressure, just months after taking the reins in Munich.

Despite their concerning struggles, Thiago has insisted that his side must not allow themselves to drop with their poor results, as the 27-year-old continued: “We started the season well, winning convincingly our first official seven games.

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich's last 4 results:



❌ 0-3 vs M'Gladbach

❌ 1-1 vs Ajax

❌ 0-2 vs Hertha

❌ 1-1 vs Augsburg



🇪🇸 Real Madrid's last 4 results:



❌ 0-1 vs Alavés

❌ 0-1 vs CSKA

❌ 0-0 vs Atletí

❌ 0-3 vs Sevilla



Two men under pressure... pic.twitter.com/sNJKzvwy9a — TeamFA (@TeamFA) October 8, 2018

“After the international break, we returned and the team was a bit tired, we started to lose the nuances and the guidelines that leaves a team having bad vibes.

“We go out looking to get a result but we concede after 10 minutes and then it’s like a bad nightmare, you think ‘s--- not again’ and after that, it all goes badly.

“From then on, you are in recovery mode. We need to be calm in order to return to be what we were. After all, only two weeks have passed.

Bayern Munich would not allow Niko Kovac to sign Kevin Vogt and Ante Rebic in the summer, according to Sport Bild. #FCBayern #TSG #SGE — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) October 10, 2018

“We have this beautiful tradition at Bayern that we all get together with our families after the game in a room and celebrate the wins. That is why it hurts a lot more when we lose.

“We want to recover those nice feelings, not just for us players, but for the fans and our families. On the pitch we are competitive animals that want to always win.”